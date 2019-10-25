|
Nina A. Franklin
Richmond - Nina A. Franklin, age 94, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Reid Health.
Born September 11, 1925, in Bloomfield, Indiana, to Chalmer Chester and Alma Laughlin Warren, Nina was a 1945 graduate of Bloomfield High School. She moved to Richmond in 1960. Nina and her husband, Gaylord, formerly owned and operated Henery's (Henry's) Restaurant in Richmond for 25 years. She had also worked as an assistant manager at Paul Harris Stores, Inc. Nina was a member of the former Faith Trinity United Methodist Church and Tarum Shrine Ladies and was a former member of Centerville Christian Church. She enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Belinda Kay "Penny" (David) Leach of Clarksville, Indiana; son, Anthony Lee "Tony" Franklin of Richmond; grandchildren, Mina Leach, Anna Leach, Nathaniel Anthony Franklin, Lauren Nevzuroff, Shannon Spon, Tyler Franklin, Logan Franklin, Roman David Leader, and Brian Dewayne Leader; many great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Kathryn Ruth Carson of St. Petersburg, Florida; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Richard Gaylord Franklin, who died August 17, 2014; daughter, Donna S. Leader; sister, Gladys Blaker; brothers, Leslie and Cloyce Warren; and sister-in-law, Edna Maxine Kramer.
Funeral service for Nina A. Franklin will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019