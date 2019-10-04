|
|
Nina M. Cranor
Greens Fork, Ind. - Nina M. Cranor, age 97, of Greens Fork, Indiana, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at The Springs of Richmond.
Born November 25, 1921, in Greens Fork, Indiana, to John and Flora Strickler Nicholson, Nina was a life-long resident of Greens Fork. She was a 1939 graduate of Greens Fork High School. Nina was a homemaker and partner with her husband operating Cranor Seeds for 50 years. She was a past member of Psi Iota Xi, Beta Eta Chapter of Centerville; past board member of the Kuhlman Center; and a member of Altrusa Club. Nina was a member of the Greens Fork United Methodist Church. She loved being with her family, friends, and helping others.
Survivors include her daughters, Rebecca A. Cranor and Beverly K. Cranor, both of Greens Fork, and Cinda L. Cranor of Dayton, Ohio; sister, Helen Elliott of Columbus, Ohio; nieces; cousins; and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Cranor, who died in 2005; sisters, Erma H. Barber and Olive M. Brooks; brothers, Harold E. Nicholson, Kenneth J. Nicholson, and Lowell S. Nicholson; and nephews, Jean E. Nicholson and David L. Barber.
Visitation for Nina M. Cranor will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Black officiating. Burial will be in Greens Fork South Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Greens Fork United Methodist Church, 108 South Main Street, Greens Fork, IN 47345.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Oct. 4, 2019