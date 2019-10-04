Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Cranor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina M. Cranor


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nina M. Cranor Obituary
Nina M. Cranor

Greens Fork, Ind. - Nina M. Cranor, age 97, of Greens Fork, Indiana, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at The Springs of Richmond.

Born November 25, 1921, in Greens Fork, Indiana, to John and Flora Strickler Nicholson, Nina was a life-long resident of Greens Fork. She was a 1939 graduate of Greens Fork High School. Nina was a homemaker and partner with her husband operating Cranor Seeds for 50 years. She was a past member of Psi Iota Xi, Beta Eta Chapter of Centerville; past board member of the Kuhlman Center; and a member of Altrusa Club. Nina was a member of the Greens Fork United Methodist Church. She loved being with her family, friends, and helping others.

Survivors include her daughters, Rebecca A. Cranor and Beverly K. Cranor, both of Greens Fork, and Cinda L. Cranor of Dayton, Ohio; sister, Helen Elliott of Columbus, Ohio; nieces; cousins; and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Cranor, who died in 2005; sisters, Erma H. Barber and Olive M. Brooks; brothers, Harold E. Nicholson, Kenneth J. Nicholson, and Lowell S. Nicholson; and nephews, Jean E. Nicholson and David L. Barber.

Visitation for Nina M. Cranor will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Black officiating. Burial will be in Greens Fork South Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Greens Fork United Methodist Church, 108 South Main Street, Greens Fork, IN 47345.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now