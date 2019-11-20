|
|
Nora E. Elza
Richmond - Nora E. Elza, 84, of Richmond passed away with her family by her side November 17, 2019 at Rosebud Village. She was born December 18, 1934 in East Bernstadt, Kentucky to Paul E and Roxie V. Depew Allen and lived here most of her life.
She worked as a seamstress for Nettle Creek Industries and as a home interior designer. After Nora's husband passed away, she enjoyed spending time with the widowed person's services which included going to dinner and participating in a variety of activities.
She is survived by her two daughters Rita ( Donald) Lawrence, Sheri (Michael) Brookbank both of Richmond, two sons Anthony Preston (Jeanna) Elza of Hagerstown, Broderick (Kathleen) Elza of Richmond, eleven grandchildren Tylor, Megan, Jacob, Abigail, Brianna, Jonathan, Brandon, Kyle, Benjamin, Dylan, Rebeka, fifteen great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, three sisters Jwonedia Sue Nicholson of Stafford, Virginia, Edith Mae Strittmatter of Richland Hills, Texas, Patricia Ann Beard of Campbellsville, Kentucky, several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 54 years who died in 2007 Preston Elza, one grandson Andrew Elza, five brothers and sisters Fred, Ray, Paul Jr., Myrtle, and Denise.
Services will be 1:00PM Saturday November 23, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with pastor Dave Spears officiating; burial will be in Whitewater Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00AM to 1:00PM Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Rock Solid Ministries 1024 E. Main St. Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be made by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019