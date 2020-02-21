|
|
Norma Abner
Richmond - Norma F. Abner, 80, of Richmond, IN, formerly of Lynn, IN, passed away at her residence, Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was born October 23, 1939 in Kentucky, the daughter of James and Betty (Bush) Moreland. She was a 1957 graduate of Lynn High School.
Norma retired after more than 30 years working as an inspector and packaging with Alcoa of Richmond, IN.
She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Trent Abner of Richmond, IN; a brother, Robert Lewis Moreland (wife, Beverly) of Modoc, IN; two sisters, Katherine Eisenhour of Winchester, IN and Faye Smith of Ft. Myers, FL; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a husband, Dale Abner; and an infant daughter, Hope Michelle.
A service to celebrate Norma's life will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN. Burial will follow at Hollansburg Cemetery of Hollansburg, OH. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 11:00 a.m. to service time on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Wayne County, 1717 S. L St., Richmond, IN 47374. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020