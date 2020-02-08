|
Norma Eileen Edwards
Richmond - Norma Eileen Edwards, age 83, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Friends Fellowship Community.
Born March 3, 1936, in Parker City, Indiana, to John and Bernice Lamb Van Pelt, Norma lived in Richmond most of her life. She graduated from Green Township High School in 1954. Norma worked as a secretary in a physician's office in Lynn, Indiana, and Richmond, at a bank, and for several factories in Richmond. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church. Norma was also a member of Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Tarum Shrine Ladies, and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed sewing and reading. Norma loved to travel in her camper, including going to Arizona during the winter once she retired.
Survivors include her son, Russell Patrick (Faye) of Greenville, Ohio; six grandchildren; brother, George (Janet) Van Pelt of Parker City; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including Norma Russell and Pam and Gary Cawood.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ronald L. Edwards, who died February 26, 2009; son, John Shane Edwards; and parents.
Visitation for Norma Eileen Edwards will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Joseph Seger officiating. Burial will be in Spartanburg Cemetery in Spartanburg, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to: CurePSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy), 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020