Services
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
(765) 847-2612
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Willow Grove Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Hardwick Wright


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma Hardwick Wright Obituary
Norma Hardwick Wright

Richmond - Norma L. Hardwick Wright, 82, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, May 12 at Reid Health.

Norma was born on December 6, 1936 in Modoc, Indiana to Harry and Emma E. Barnes Hardwick. She was a graduate of Fountain City High School and attended IU East.

Norma was a secretary most of her working life. She began her career at the Fountain City Elevator and later moved to the Fountain City School system. Next, she worked for Dr. Hutchinson in Fountain City before taking a position at Reid Health. She gave 30 years of service before retiring from Reid in 1997 as Office Manager in the Laboratory.

Norma was an avid hiker and enjoyed canoeing. She also enjoyed gardening and reading.

Norma will be missed by her husband of 23 years, Ronald D. Wright; daughter, Debra Parker and husband, Paul; son, Jeff Himelick and wife, Cindy; Ron's children, Cyndi Wright and fiancé, Pat Burroughs; Donna Cox, Marcia Shook; Tim Wright and wife, Carlisa, Ron Wright and wife, Julie; daughter-in-law, Tammy Wright; 20 grandchildren, including Aric Griffin, Phillip Himelick, Meggan Himelick and Mark Himelick; several great-grandchildren, and her sister, Elizabeth "Libbie" Hardwick.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, great-granddaughter, Lilly Jo Himelick; sister, Virginia Mae Hardwick; brother, Michael Hardwick; and Ron's children, Mary Ann Shaffer, Mike Wright, Doug Wright and Rick Wright.

A funeral ceremony will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Willow Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are encouraged for the , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN or the Fountain City Fire Department, 312 West Main Street, Fountain City, IN 47341.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now