|
|
Norma Hardwick Wright
Richmond - Norma L. Hardwick Wright, 82, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, May 12 at Reid Health.
Norma was born on December 6, 1936 in Modoc, Indiana to Harry and Emma E. Barnes Hardwick. She was a graduate of Fountain City High School and attended IU East.
Norma was a secretary most of her working life. She began her career at the Fountain City Elevator and later moved to the Fountain City School system. Next, she worked for Dr. Hutchinson in Fountain City before taking a position at Reid Health. She gave 30 years of service before retiring from Reid in 1997 as Office Manager in the Laboratory.
Norma was an avid hiker and enjoyed canoeing. She also enjoyed gardening and reading.
Norma will be missed by her husband of 23 years, Ronald D. Wright; daughter, Debra Parker and husband, Paul; son, Jeff Himelick and wife, Cindy; Ron's children, Cyndi Wright and fiancé, Pat Burroughs; Donna Cox, Marcia Shook; Tim Wright and wife, Carlisa, Ron Wright and wife, Julie; daughter-in-law, Tammy Wright; 20 grandchildren, including Aric Griffin, Phillip Himelick, Meggan Himelick and Mark Himelick; several great-grandchildren, and her sister, Elizabeth "Libbie" Hardwick.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, great-granddaughter, Lilly Jo Himelick; sister, Virginia Mae Hardwick; brother, Michael Hardwick; and Ron's children, Mary Ann Shaffer, Mike Wright, Doug Wright and Rick Wright.
A funeral ceremony will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Willow Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN or the Fountain City Fire Department, 312 West Main Street, Fountain City, IN 47341.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 14, 2019