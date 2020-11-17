1/
Norma Jean Crabtree
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean Crabtree

Richmond - (1928 - 2020) Norma Jean Crabtree, 91, of Richmond Indiana passed from this earth on Saturday November 14, 2020. Norma was born November 18, 1928 in McDowell County, West Virginia.

Norma retired from teaching with the Indiana School System. Her favorite activities included spending time outdoors, hiking and camping, time with friends and family and assisting with local Girl Scout outings and camps.

Norma is survived by her sisters Evelyn Elkins of Tampa, Florida and Wanda Sue Hicks-Caskey of Murfreesboro, TN, lifelong friend Patricia Mayer of Richmond, Indiana and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Varise Helton and Texie Jackson Crabtree. Brothers Estel Crabtree and V.H. Crabtree Jr.

Roselawn Funeral Home and Cemetery of Princeton, WV will conduct a private service November 17,2020 at 2:00 pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved