Norma Jean Crabtree



Richmond - (1928 - 2020) Norma Jean Crabtree, 91, of Richmond Indiana passed from this earth on Saturday November 14, 2020. Norma was born November 18, 1928 in McDowell County, West Virginia.



Norma retired from teaching with the Indiana School System. Her favorite activities included spending time outdoors, hiking and camping, time with friends and family and assisting with local Girl Scout outings and camps.



Norma is survived by her sisters Evelyn Elkins of Tampa, Florida and Wanda Sue Hicks-Caskey of Murfreesboro, TN, lifelong friend Patricia Mayer of Richmond, Indiana and many nieces, nephews and their families.



Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Varise Helton and Texie Jackson Crabtree. Brothers Estel Crabtree and V.H. Crabtree Jr.



Roselawn Funeral Home and Cemetery of Princeton, WV will conduct a private service November 17,2020 at 2:00 pm.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store