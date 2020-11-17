1/
Norma Jean Crabtree
Norma Jean Crabtree

Richmond - (1928 - 2020) Norma Jean Crabtree, 91, of Richmond Indiana passed from this earth on Saturday November 14, 2020. Norma was born November 18, 1928 in McDowell County, West Virginia.

Norma retired from teaching with the Indiana School System. Her favorite activities included spending time outdoors, hiking and camping, time with friends and family and assisting with local Girl Scout outings and camps.

Norma is survived by her sisters Evelyn Elkins of Tampa, Florida and Wanda Sue Hicks-Caskey of Murfreesboro, TN, lifelong friend Patricia Mayer of Richmond, Indiana and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Varise Helton and Texie Jackson Crabtree. Brothers Estel Crabtree and V.H. Crabtree Jr.

Roselawn Funeral Home and Cemetery of Princeton, WV will conduct a private service November 17,2020 at 2:00 pm.




Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roselawn Funeral Home and Cemetery
450 Courthouse Road
Princeton, WV 24740
3044258103
November 18, 2020
I first knew Norma in mid-1960s where she was a counselor at Centerville High School and I taught Business classes. Later, she and I met again in 2005 at Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) at Central Methodist Church. Norma, her friend Pat, and I often enjoyed lunchtime fellowship together after BSF. She often spoke of her WV ties. I miss our times together.
Shirley Thurston
Friend
