Norma Jean Marangoni
Norma Jean Marangoni

Centerville, Ind. - Norma Jean Marangoni, age 89, of Centerville, Indiana, died Monday, September 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born February 28, 1931, in Richmond, Indiana, to Guy and Flora Postin Rodgers, Norma was a life-long resident of Wayne County, Indiana. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1949. Norma was a member of First Assembly of God. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 12 years, Donald August Marangoni; daughter, Ellane Brinker of Dallas, Texas; son, Jason Thompson of Richmond; stepdaughters, Cindi Clark and Cherri Thompson, both of Dallas, Marcia Putzke of Phoenix, Arizona, and Janine Kiefer of Bellevue, Kentucky; stepson, Donald Marangoni Jr. of Columbus, Ohio; several grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her stepson, Stephen Thompson; parents; sisters, Patricia Daugherty and Marlee Hicks; brothers, Earl, Merle, and Ronnie Rodgers; and second husband, Harry Thompson.

Visitation for Norma Jean Marangoni will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Carlos King officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: First Assembly of God, 315 National Road West, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
