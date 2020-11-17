Norma Jean Taylor
Richmond - Norma Jean Taylor, age 88, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her daughter's home surrounded by her family.
Born July 25, 1932, in Richmond, Indiana, to Charles and Eva Stanton Keller, Norma Jean lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of her life. She graduated from Connersville High School in 1950, attended Earlham College, and trained through the Reid Hospital Nursing Program. Norma Jean worked as a nursing assistant at Reid Hospital for 15 years. She was a 50-year member of the Eastern Star of Indiana, Loyal Chapter No. 49, where she served as the pianist. Norma Jean attended Northside Church of Christ. She enjoyed music, including playing the piano, singing, and listening to the Gaithers. Norma Jean loved working puzzles; playing bingo and cards, especially euchre; and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a hard-working, very sweet woman, who greeted everyone with a smile. Norma Jean always put others first and loved taking care of her family.
Survivors include her daughters, Karen (Roy) Hutchens of Richmond and Brenda Fugate of Cambridge City, Indiana; grandchildren, Amy (Eddie) Pelletier of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Matthew Elsrod (Bobbie Sparks) of Centerville, Indiana, David (Christy) Hutchens and James Hutchens, both of Richmond, and Emma Fugate of Indianapolis, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Zach and Olivia Pelletier and Brielle and Natalie Hutchens; great-great-grandchildren, Joseph and Sophia Pelletier; niece, Suzie Ezra of Monticello, Indiana; nephews, Tommy Elliott of Monticello and James Elliott and Ralph "Butchie" Elliott, both of Logansport, Indiana; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ernest L. Taylor, who died November 18, 2007; daughter, Mary Helms; son-in-law, Roy Fugate; parents; sisters, Fern Elliott, Loraine Mahaffey, and June Cook; and brother, Carl Keller.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Norma Jean Taylor will be private with Christian Penrod officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Heart Association
/Stroke Association
Midwest Affiliate, Memorials & Tributes Lockbox, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.
