Norma Jean Teague
Fishers, Indiana - Norma Jean Teague, 86, passed away April 7, 2019. Survivors: sons, Bruce E. Teague and Larry A. Teague; daughter, R. Elaine Teague; sisters, Mary Alice Austin and Barbara McCowan, sister-in-law Johnnie V. (Teague) Garrett, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Community Family Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Funeral: Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 12 noon at Community Family Funeral Home. Burial: Earlham Cemetery. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 14, 2019