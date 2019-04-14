Services
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Teague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Teague

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma Jean Teague Obituary
Norma Jean Teague

Fishers, Indiana - Norma Jean Teague, 86, passed away April 7, 2019. Survivors: sons, Bruce E. Teague and Larry A. Teague; daughter, R. Elaine Teague; sisters, Mary Alice Austin and Barbara McCowan, sister-in-law Johnnie V. (Teague) Garrett, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Community Family Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Funeral: Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 12 noon at Community Family Funeral Home. Burial: Earlham Cemetery. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now