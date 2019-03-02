Norma L. Jefferson



Centerville, Ind. - Norma L. Jefferson, age 79, died Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Reid Health.



Norma was born January 11, 1940, in Richmond, Indiana, to Roy C. and F. Alberta Williams Tye. The 1957 graduate of North Phoenix High in Phoenix, Arizona, lived most of her life in the Centerville area. Norma retired as a bookkeeper at Carter Lumber Company in Centerville. She was a member of the Jacksonburg Christian Church, National Old Trails Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and Harrison Township Extension Homemakers. Norma was a former member of the Daughters of the American Colonists, National Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century, the National Society of the Dames of the Court of Honor, and Past Matron of the Milton Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.



Survivors include her daughter, Christina Ann (Brian) Reese of Bristol, Tennessee; sons, Rodney Lee Jefferson of Orlando, Florida, Anthony Dean Jefferson of Milton, Indiana, and David Eric (Jennifer) Jefferson of Richmond; grandchildren, Micah (Nikki) Reese of Bristol, Tennessee, Matthew (Nicole) Reese of Point Orange, Florida, Jarrett (Daniel) and Derek Jefferson of Orlando, Florida, Virginia Jefferson of Rancho Cordova, California, Nicolas Jefferson of Fishers, Indiana, and Cody and Colton Jefferson of Richmond; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Reese of Bristol, Tennessee, and Aayla and Conner Reese of Point Orange, Florida; sister, Barbara Lakamp Tye of Richmond; brother, Steven Tye of Sebring, Florida; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Grady C. Jefferson; parents; sister, Diana Butler; and brothers, the Rev. William L. Tye and Robert Tye.



Visitation for Norma L. Jefferson will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home with Stan Eastman officiating. Burial will be in Jacksonburg Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary