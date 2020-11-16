1/1
Norma L. Ross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma L. Ross

Richmond, Indiana - Norma Louise Ross, 89 of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her residence. Born on July 17, 1931 in Lewisburg, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Alice Lavina (Ruby) Kelley. Preceded in death by her Husbands: Bruce Lee Ponder in 1961 and Kenneth G. Ross in 1980; Siblings: Earl Gordon Kelley, Robert Kelley, Alice Frances Manning, Betty Lou Horn, James Willard Kelley, Shirley Anne Staubs and Elmer Franklin Kelley.

Survived by her Sons: Ronny L. (Joann) Ponder, Kenneth L. (Indy) Ponder and Wayne E. (Elaine) Ponder; Daughter: Barbara A. (Richard) Stevens. Siblings: Carolyn Powelson, Ernest (Sandra) Kelley and Patty (Carl) Bechtol. Several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, 6 Great Great Grandchilden.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 West Main Street, New Paris, Ohio with Pastor James Sizelove officiating. Interment will be held in Monroe Cemetery, Eldorado, Ohio. Family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you are required to wear a facemask prior to entering the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Legion Riders Post 360 - Toys for Kids fund, 215 N. Washington St., New Paris, Ohio 45347. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
109 West Main Street
New Paris, OH 45347
(937) 437-4141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc. New Paris Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved