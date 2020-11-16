Norma L. Ross
Richmond, Indiana - Norma Louise Ross, 89 of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her residence. Born on July 17, 1931 in Lewisburg, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Alice Lavina (Ruby) Kelley. Preceded in death by her Husbands: Bruce Lee Ponder in 1961 and Kenneth G. Ross in 1980; Siblings: Earl Gordon Kelley, Robert Kelley, Alice Frances Manning, Betty Lou Horn, James Willard Kelley, Shirley Anne Staubs and Elmer Franklin Kelley.
Survived by her Sons: Ronny L. (Joann) Ponder, Kenneth L. (Indy) Ponder and Wayne E. (Elaine) Ponder; Daughter: Barbara A. (Richard) Stevens. Siblings: Carolyn Powelson, Ernest (Sandra) Kelley and Patty (Carl) Bechtol. Several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, 6 Great Great Grandchilden.
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 West Main Street, New Paris, Ohio with Pastor James Sizelove officiating. Interment will be held in Monroe Cemetery, Eldorado, Ohio. Family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you are required to wear a facemask prior to entering the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Legion Riders Post 360 - Toys for Kids fund, 215 N. Washington St., New Paris, Ohio 45347. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com