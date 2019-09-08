|
Norma Langley
Fountain City - Norma Lee Langley, 78, of Fountain City, passed away on Friday, September 6.
She was born on June 10, 1941 in Richmond, Indiana to Walter Ronald and Thelma Lee Warren Perry. She was a 1959 graduate of Richmond High School. She married Donald Langley on December 22, 1962. They were blessed with three children and nearly 57 years of marriage.
Norma faithfully attended Whosoever Ministries in Fountain City and enjoyed participating in Bible Study. She loved animals and enjoyed sewing, quilting, cross-stitching and painting.
Norma will be missed by her husband, Donald Langley; daughters & sons-in-law, Kim & Matt McWhorter and Nan & Craig Jones; son & daughter-in-law, Chad & Katrin Langley; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Pat Minor.
Norma requested no public services.
The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is assisting with arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 8, 2019