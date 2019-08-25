Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Richmond, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Richmond, IN
Norma Lee (Pax) Irvin


1925 - 2019
Norma Lee (Pax) Irvin Obituary
Norma Lee Irvin (nee Pax)

Richmond - Norma Lee Irvin (nee Pax), age 93, formerly of Richmond, left this earth August 21, 2019 to join her late husband Gerald in Heaven. She is survived by her 5 children, their spouses, 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. For 13 years she enjoyed time with her loving companion Frank Schirmer. Norma loved her family first. She retired from Reid Hospital as head nurse of Orthopaedics. In addition to her family and career, Norma was passionate about gardening, sewing, any kind of pie, as well as many years of boating at Brookville Reservoir with Jerry and family. Norma's legacy will be her love of family, cheerfulness, work ethic and devotion to God. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her and now celebrate her memory. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Church on Tuesday, August 27 at 11 am where friends may visit at the church from 10 am until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to or the . T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home is serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 25, 2019
