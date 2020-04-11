|
|
Norma McDivitt
Eaton, OH - Norma McDivitt, age 102 of Eaton, Ohio, died Friday, April 10, 2020 in Eaton. Born on January 29, 1918 in Hamilton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Ora & Zella (VanZant) Campbell. Norma was a 1937 graduate of Jackson High School; she had worked for Hickey's and Bechtol's Market and at Parker Hannifin in Eaton from 1970 - 1985. Member of Eaton United Church of Christ. Preceded in death by her Husband: Harold C. McDivitt in 1969; Siblings: Ruth Carr, Orville Campbell, Ann Amos, Charlotte Cox, Marjorie White, David Campbell, Catherine Turman and Mable Jane Klink.
Survived by her Daughter: Carolyn (Don) Shepherd; Grandsons: Jim and John Dudas; Great Grandchildren: Chaz (Heather) Dudas, Jordan Dudas and Jessica Scarce; Great Great Grandchildren: Derek, Braylen, Kinley and Wes. Numerous Nieces and Nephews.
Due to the current health regulations, (COVID-19) a Private Service will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. A Celebration of Life Service will be at a future date when health regulations permit. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Eaton, Ohio.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The Eaton United Church of Christ, 113 W Decatur St, Eaton, Ohio 45320. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020