Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Norma S. DeGraw

Norma S. DeGraw Obituary
Norma S. DeGraw

Richmond - Norma S. DeGraw, age 72, of Richmond, Indiana, was reunited with her Lord and Savior Friday, January 24, 2020, at Reid Health.

Born June 14, 1947, in Richmond, Kentucky, to Troy and Gladys Harrison Abrams, Norma lived in Richmond, Indiana, most of her life. She retired from Reid Hospital in 1997, where she worked in the radiology department. Norma will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Frank E. DeGraw; daughter-in-law, Lisa DeGraw of Richmond; grandsons, Tyler James DeGraw and Dylan Matthew DeGraw, both of Richmond; sisters, Gale (Ron) Ramsey of Richmond, Sherry (Richard) DeVogel of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, and Nora Fay Elliston of Waco, Kentucky; brother, Michael (Vicki) Hammock of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Lee DeGraw; stepson, Michael Elliot DeGraw; father, Troy Abrams; and mother, Gladys Heller Temko.

Visitation for Norma S. DeGraw will be from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor David McQueen officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375 or American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
