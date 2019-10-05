|
Norma Shewman
Richmond - Norma F. Shewman, 94, of Richmond, passed away on Wednesday, October 2.
Norma was born in Fountain City on May 1, 1925, the daughter of Floyd and Myrtle Belle Waddell Dunham. She graduated from Fountain City High School in 1943. She married Robert L. Shewman on her 18th birthday, May 1, 1943. They shared 70 years together until his death on October 4, 2013.
Norma was a homemaker and had formerly worked at Perfect Circle, Belden, Richmond Community Schools and the Wayne County Courthouse. When she and Robert lived in Fountain City, they attended the Fountain City Methodist Church and were active as a couple in home prayer circles.
Norma will be missed by her daughters & sons-in-law, Karen Pegg and Kathy & David Miller; sons & daughters-in-law, Randy & Brenda Shewman, Ron & Beth Shewman, and Rusty Shewman; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Francis Allen Shewman; son-in-law, Rex Pegg; and siblings Edwin Dale Dunham, Barbara Jean Smith, Anna Cathryn Mitchell, Lowell Dunham, John David Dunham, Mary Ellen Roark and Janet Faye Dunham.
Norma's life will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 6 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Willow Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may gather from 12-2 pm on Sunday, October 6, at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Oct. 5, 2019