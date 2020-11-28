1/1
Norma Veronica Bertsch
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Norma Veronica Bertsch

Richmond - Norma Veronica Bertsch 85, of Richmond passed away peacefully November 27, 2020 at Rosebud Village. She was born January 15, 1935 in Swansea, Wales to Burtram and Florence Eleanor Norris.

Norma was a member of the First Church of England.

She immigrated to the U.S. in 1956 and attended citizenship classes in Richmond; she was granted citizenship on February 22, 1961. She and her husband Paul Bertsch Sr. would go on to live in Riverdale, New Jersey, Mesquite, Nevada and Richmond, Indiana.

Norma was a homemaker and the epitome of a selfless mother; she was a passionate painter and seamstress, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting and quilting. She loved entertaining guests and enjoyed a houseful of family and friends. She loved traveling with her husband Paul and she loved to sing; above all she absolutely adored her family.

She is survived by her four daughters Veronica (Ron) Decker of Fountain City, Linda (Galo) Molina of Richmond, Maria (Jeff) Roesch of Highland Lake, New Jersey, Norma Jean (Dave) Gustavsen of Pequannock, New Jersey, twenty grandchildren Bryan, Danyelle, Tanya, Jessica, Richard, Kimberly, Lauren, Linda, David, Jeffrey, Lindsay, Brittany, Victoria, Natasha, Paul V., Christiana, Paul, Jonathan, Sara, Benjamin, twenty one great grandchildren, two sisters June, Sylvia, several nieces and nephews.

Norma's family would like to thank all of the staff of Rosebud Village for their compassionate care.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 48 years Paul Bertsch Sr., one daughter Susan Hempel, one son Paul Bertsch IV. and four brothers.

Services will be private with Dave Gustavsen officiating; burial will be in St. Andrew's Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a contribution may be made in Norma's name to the Alzheimer's Association by visiting www.alz.org or to the American Heart Association by visiting www.heart.org. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
