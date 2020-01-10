|
Norman J Miike
Cambridge City - Norman J. Miike, 85, of Cambridge City passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond.
He was born on August 30, 1934, in Kohale, Hawaii to Sunao and Misayo (Hayashi) Miike and had lived in Cambridge City for the past several years.
Norman was a Korean War Veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He had worked as a sheet metal tinsmith at Chrysler Corporation in New Castle. He was and animal lover and a member of Cambridge City Lodge #5 F&AM, Murat Shrine, Lawrence H. Bertsch American Legion Post # 169 and UAW Local 371.
Survivors include 4 step-children Sharon, Penny, Terry and Jim; 14 grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren; a sister Muriel Kears and 2 brothers Paul and Douglas Miike; nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Betty Miike and a brother Francis.
Friends may call at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5:00 pm until start of services a 7:00 pm with Pastor Dan Jones officiating. There will be Masonic services at 6:30 pm. Graveside services will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at Zion's Lutheran Cemetery in Pershing with military services by the American Legion Post #169.
Online condolences to www.waskoms.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020