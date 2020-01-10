Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Norman L. Conder

Richmond - Norman L. Conder, age 72, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his home with his companion, Carolyn, by his side.

Born September 7, 1947, in Richmond, Indiana, to Louis and Lillian Jackson Conder, Norman was a life-long resident of this community. He was a 1966 graduate of Richmond High School. Norman served in the Indiana National Guard. He formerly worked at Kemper Cabinets, Belden, and Tom Raper RV. He enjoyed working on his 1964 Biscayne car, going to Cincinnati Reds games with his Uncle Bennie, and spending time with his family and friends. Norman never said a bad word about anyone.

Survivors include his dearest companion of 37 years, Carolyn Abbott of Richmond; uncle, Bennie Jackson of Richmond; stepdaughter, Lisa Chandler of Greens Fork, Indiana; granddaughters, Kylie and Karyssa; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Ayden, Landyn, Brian, and Hannah; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step-son-in-law, Aaron Chandler.

Visitation for Norman L. Conder will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Wagers officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Riley Children's Foundation, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
