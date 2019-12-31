|
O. Rodger Harris
Richmond - O. Rodger Harris 74 of Richmond passed away December 29, 2019 in his home after a long illness. He was born March 30, 1945 in Richmond to Okle and Ettra Oler Harris and lived here for the last 12 years.
Rodger was self employed.
He is survived by his significant other Rhonda Harper, two children Laura Harris, Warren (Tammy) Harris both of Shelbyville; three grandchildren Jeremy Harris, Kylie Harris, Logan Erwin, one sister Diana Williams of Zoe, Kentucky, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one daughter Trishalyn Harris.
A graveside service will be 1:00 PM eastern 12:00 PM central in Russell Springs Cemetery, Russell Springs, Kentucky. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020