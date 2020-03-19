|
|
Oe Sim (Kang) Griffy
Richmond - Oe Sim (Kang) Griffy 67 of Richmond passed March 18, 2020 at Reid Health after a long illness. She was born April 15, 1952 in Seoul, South Korea and lived in Richmond for the past 22years.
She was a housewife and a member of the Korean Baptist Church in Seoul.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years Leslie Griffy, one daughter Susan Griffy, her granddaughter Asia LaLauna Alana, and numerous family members in Korea and throughout the world.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020