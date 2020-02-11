|
|
Ofc. Kenneth Reid Lester
Richmond - Ofc. Kenneth Reid Lester, age 62, of Richmond, Indiana, died unexpectedly Monday, February 10, 2020, at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.
Born March 19, 1957, in New Castle, Indiana, to State Trooper Donald Reid and Marjory Elizabeth Jackson Lester, Kenny lived in Richmond most of his life. He was a 1976 graduate of Richmond High School. Kenny worked for the Centerville Police Department prior to attending the Indiana Police Academy. After graduating from the academy, he joined the Richmond Police Department in 1980. Kenny was a K-9 officer with his partner, Cheri. He proudly served until he was disabled in the line of duty in 1995. While serving, Kenny received several accommodations and awards. He was a member of the John W. Henniger Lodge #63 F.O.P., Inc. in Richmond and Hodgin Road Christian Church. Kenny enjoyed fishing, hunting, NASCAR, airplanes, motorcycles, and shooting sports.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Polly Jane Kaiser Lester; son, Andrew Reid (Stephanie Toschlog) Lester of New Paris, Ohio; daughter, Kendra Lynn (Mark Smith) Lester of Richmond; sisters, Susan (Mike) Cougill and Donita Lester, both of Richmond; uncle, Bob Leonard of Florida; nephews and nieces, including John Jones and Angie Wilson, both of Richmond; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation for Ofc. Kenneth Reid Lester will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Richmond Police Department, Chaplain Tom Canon officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Richmond Police Department, K-9 Fund, 50 North 5th Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020