Olive "Peggy" Lee Frazier
Richmond - Olive "Peggy" Lee Frazier, age 88, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Friends Fellowship Community.
Born December 15, 1931, in Versailles, Ohio, to Charles E. and Mary Elizabeth Elliott Rose, Peggy graduated from Jackson Township High School. She married William "Bill" Joseph Frazier on August 25, 1950, and they moved to Richmond in 1962 with their four children. Peggy began her career at Friends Fellowship Community in 1965, as one of the first employees, and retired in 1994 after 28 years of service in the Dietary Department.
Peggy was a dedicated wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother. Her father-in-law, George Frazier, once proclaimed that she was the "best mother that he had ever met!" Peggy and Bill loved nature, hiking, camping, and driving throughout the countryside for hours on end. They supported The Society for the Preservation and Use of Resources (SPUR), Cardinal Greenways, Cope Environmental Center, and Hayes Arboretum. Peggy loved flowers, reading, crossword puzzles, her cats (Mitten, Suzy Q, and Molly), feeding the neighborhood birds and squirrels, but most of all, she loved hosting family holidays.
Survivors include her daughters, Diana Kay (Paul) Roan of Richmond, Rita Jean Watson of Fountain City, Indiana, and Patricia Jane (Karl) Feaster of Richmond; son, Stephen Joe (Tracy) Frazier of Wichita, Kansas; seven grandchildren, Sarah (Tom) Manley, Kevin (Amy) Roan, Karen (Robbie) Seal, Chris (Jennifer) Feaster, Shannon (Corey) Antrobus, and Audre and Ashly Frazier; three great-granddaughters, Alyssa Miller, Isabelle Roan, and Layla Antrobus; step-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William Joseph Frazier, who died August 12, 2008; parents; and brothers W. Gail Rose and Kenneth Gene Rose.
Words cannot begin to express the appreciation of the family for the care, compassion, and love that Peggy received from the entire staff at Friends Fellowship. The staff became a part of her extended family over the last seven years, and she loved them dearly.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Olive "Peggy" Lee Frazier will be private. Private graveside service will be at Earlham Cemetery's Veteran's Field of Honor. There will be a memorial service announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends Fellowship Community General Endowment Fund, 2030 Chester Blvd., Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020