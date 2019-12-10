|
Oliver D. Crawley
Richmond - Oliver D. Crawley, 76, of Richmond, died Friday, November 15, 2019, at Arbor Trace in Richmond.
A Connersville native, Oliver was born June 24, 1943, in his parent's home on Iowa Avenue to Archie Dillard and Elizabeth Angie Bowling Crawley. He proudly served in the US Air Force from June 1960 until March 1964 followed by his service in the Reserves until 1966. Oliver had been employed at Rex Manufacturing in Connersville; as an agent at Detroit Mutual Insurance in Indianapolis and Motorola in (where) for eleven years. Oliver greatly enjoyed baseball, softball, racing, bowling and card games especially euchre.
Oliver is survived by his sons: Daryle Crawley and Duane Crawley both of Indianapolis; his nieces: Gina Godsey and Wanda Bowling both of Connersville; his sister: Joyce Gleason of Arizona; step brother: Jim Konija of Arizona;
Oliver is preceded in death by his parents; step brother: David Konija.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 12 2019, at Dale Cemetery, section E. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019