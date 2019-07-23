Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Ollie J. Kirkman


1935 - 2019
Ollie J. Kirkman Obituary
Ollie J. Kirkman

Richmond - Ollie J. Kirkman, age 83, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Arbor Trace.

Born July 28, 1935, in Kitchel, Indiana, to Pierce E. and Edith M. Kendall Walcott, Ollie lived in Richmond most of her life. She formerly worked as a cook at Miller's Cafeteria and the Iron Skillet Restaurant and in maintenance at Interfaith Apartments and Richmond Community Schools. Ollie was a longtime volunteer at Reid Hospital. She was a member of First Christian Church in Richmond. Ollie was an avid reader, and she loved flowers.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda J. Jordan of Richmond; sons, Chester A. (Chris) Kirkman Jr. and Russell D. Kirkman, both of Richmond; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Chester Kirkman Sr., who died August 20, 2010; daughter, Deborah Ann Hoke; and brothers, Raymond, Ralph, Clyde, and Kenneth Walcott.

The family would like to thank AseraCare Hospice and Arbor Trace for the loving care they provided to Ollie.

Visitation for Ollie J. Kirkman will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor John H. Hollis officiating. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 23, 2019
