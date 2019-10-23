|
Oma Gregory
Dunreith - Oma Gregory, 91, passed away at Caroleton Healthcare Center in Connersville, Indiana. A son of the late Wesley and Bessie (Smith) Gregory, Oma was born in Wayne County, Kentucky on January 18, 1928. Oma moved to Rush and Henry County, Indiana in 1952 and had lived in Florida and Michigan before moving to Dunreith in 1986. Oma served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was discharged on April 5, 1953 with the rank of Sergeant. He had worked at Westinghouse in Muncie prior to becoming owner/operator of his own trucking business, hauling freight coast to coast. In his leisure, Oma enjoyed gardening and was a member of the American Legion.
Survivors include 2 brothers, Edwin Gregory of New Castle and Carlie Gregory of Lewisville; 1 sister, Vena Swejkar of Spiceland; several nieces and nephews; brother in-law, Delmar Razor; stepson, Tony Swan.
Oma was preceded in death by his wife, the former Virginia K. Razor. They were married in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7, 1992. She passed away on July 21, 2013;
6 siblings, 5 year old Ella Mae Gregory, Anna Steele, Zona Upchurch, Vela Shoopman, Willard and Thomas Gregory.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. on Saturday October 26, 2019 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Lewisville Chapel. Rev. Jeff Hensley will officiate. Burial will follow at Lewisville Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019