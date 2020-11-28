1/
Oren Duane Favorite
Oren Duane Favorite

Hagerstown - Oren Duane Favorite, 68, of Hagerstown, died at his home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born in New Castle on January 1, 1952 to Oren M. and Shirley (Stikeleather) Favorite and lived most of his life in the Hagerstown area. Survivors include 2 children, Verlyn Favorite of Sulphur, OK and Honey Toschlog of Richmond; his mother, Shirley Favorite of Hagerstown; 4 sisters, Darlene Smith of Hagerstown, Esther Mobley of New Castle, Violet Tollett (Rick) of Greens Fork and Patty Rhodes of Cambridge City; 3 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. His father preceded him in death in 2007. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Culberson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN 47346
(765) 489-5511
