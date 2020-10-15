Orpha Hampton
New Paris - "Long life is the reward of the righteous; gray hair is a glorious crown." Proverbs 16:31. Orpha Delvea (Benge) Hampton, 90, of New Paris, Ohio passed peacefully from this life to her eternal rest on October 15, 2020 at her home with loving family at her side. "Sissy", as she was called by her siblings, was born March 21, 1930 to Lige and Stella (Adams) Benge near Versailles, Kentucky, the sixth of nine children. She moved with her family to the Richmond, Indiana area at the age of twelve. She attended Test School, where, as she liked to tell her children, she was a classmate of future actress Polly Bergen, and Richmond High School. As a girl she worked at the Pastime Theater and after leaving school was employed at the Richmond Glove Factory. It was in Richmond that she met the love of her life, Wayne Hampton and was married September 2, 1950. They were married for sixty-three years, before his passing in 2014, living most of those years in the New Paris, Ohio area. She was blessed with four children Donna, Kenneth, Becky and Lori, four grandchildren, Andrea, Molly, Allison and Bradley and eleven great-grandchildren. She had a quite large number of nieces and nephews who always looked forward to eating at "aunt Sissy's". Her chocolate pie, fried pies, banana cake, Christmas fruit cakes, and biscuits and gravy were favorites of everyone.
Orpha had a steadfast faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in New Paris, where she and Wayne had been leaders among the congregation. She served as church secretary for over thirty years, as well as Sunday School teacher, WMU officer and any other position that was needed. She and Wayne touched many lives.
Orpha was preceded in death by her loving husband, oldest daughter Donna in 2019, her mother, father, all her siblings and many of her beloved church family. She will be greatly missed.
