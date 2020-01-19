|
|
Orville C. Williamson
Centerville, Ind. - Orville C. Williamson, age 96, of Centerville, Indiana, died Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Born December 30, 1923, in Richmond, Indiana, to Chester and Laura Bond Williamson, Orville lived in Wayne County all his life. He was a 1943 graduate of Richmond High School. Orville entered the U.S. Army on July 6, 1943, and was discharged April 24, 1946. He retired from Natco in 1986, where he was employed for 34 years as a tool designer and served on the Natco Credit Union Board of Directors for many years. In his younger years, Orville enjoyed fishing, bowling, woodworking, watching sports on TV, and going to ballgames to watch his son and daughter play. He was also a big fan of his grandchildren, and enjoyed attending their sporting events, music concerts, and Richmond Civic Theatre productions.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Joyce Cox Williamson, to whom he was married on December 23, 1948; daughter, Lori (Mike) Shaw of Centerville; son, Rodney (Valorie) Williamson of Noblesville, Indiana; granddaughter, Heather (Nick) Key of Noblesville; grandsons, Chad (Jennifer) Williamson of Chesapeake, Virginia, Ryan Shaw of Centerville, and Kyle Shaw (Felicia) of Fishers, Indiana; four great-grandchildren; two nieces; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Mary Shafer and Gertrude Dunham.
Private funeral service for Orville C. Williamson will be held with Rev. James L. Girdley officiating, and military honors will be provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Wayne County Honor Guard, c/o John Emerick, 801 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020