Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Doddridge Chapel Cemetery
Centerville, IN
Orville Canan


1933 - 2019
Orville Canan Obituary
Orville Canan

Richmond - Orville Canan, age 85, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Forest Park Health Campus.

Born October 7, 1933, in Greenville, Ohio, to William Henry and Mabel Mildred Hollinger Canan, Orville was a 1951 graduate of Greenville High School. He retired in 1972 from NCR in Dayton, Ohio. Orville moved from Bellbrook, Ohio, to Richmond in 1972. After retiring, he began farming and working at Dresser Roots in Connersville, Indiana, for many years. Orville was a member of Centerville Christian Church. He enjoyed farming, good food, and animals.

Survivors include his daughters, LuAnn (Gregg) Scott of Ellettsville, Indiana, and Lori (Rick) Thomas of Centerville, Indiana; grandchildren, Beau Scott of Newark, Ohio, Brooks (Amanda) Scott of Bloomington, Indiana, and Brittany Thomas and Brandon (Blanca) Thomas, both of Richmond; great-grandchildren, Brody and Braydon Kelley and Liam Thomas, all of Richmond and Madison and Abigail Scott of Bloomington; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Donna Jo Spahr Canan, who died October 10, 2006; parents; and brothers, Bill Jr., Jim, and Dick Canan.

Graveside service for Orville Canan will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Doddridge Chapel Cemetery in Centerville, with Pastor Matt Smith officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375 or Liberty Acres United Rescue Animal Sanctuary, 3546 E. Mitchell Road, Liberty, IN 47353.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 19, 2019
