Orville "Sonny" Crawford
Union City, IN - Orville "Sonny" J. Crawford, 83, of Union City, IN passed away Friday evening, September 14, 2019 at Pine Knoll Rehabilitation Center of Winchester, IN, with loving family by his side. He was born February 20, 1936 in Randolph County, IN the son of Lester J. and Marna A. (Dawson) Crawford. He honorably service in the US Army during the Korean War.
Sonny retired after more than 44 years with the Union City Body Company. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, serving as Nation President during 2004-2005. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #158.
He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Deanna Asher (Doug) of Lincolnton, NC and Connie Lambert (Neil) of Charleston, WV; three sons, Eddie Crawford (Donna) of Greenville, OH, Jim Crawford of Union City, IN and Tim Crawford (Robin) of Union City, IN; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Greer (Chuck) of Union City, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents; a loving wife, Carolyn Sue (Louk); and a brother, Lester Crawford.
A service of Christian Burial will be 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Fraze Brooks Memorial Chapel of Union City, IN with Fr. Peter Logsdon officiating. Burial will follow in Union City Cemetery, Union City, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 12:00 p.m. to service time on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 17, 2019