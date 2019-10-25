|
|
Otis "Buddy" Busby, Jr.
Otis "Buddy" Busby, Jr., passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Warsaw, Indiana. He was 80 years old and a resident of Beaver Dam Lake. He was the son of Otis Busby, Sr. and Evelyn (Blankenship) Busby and was born in Richmond.
Professionally, Buddy was an educator, and a decorated coach who coached swimming, football, track and basketball. As a football coach he led the Greenfield-Central Cougars to a state championship. His ability to instill team spirit and to teach the value of hard work earned him an induction to the Greenfield Highschool Athletic Hall of Fame. He was also active in the Milton Masonic Lodge and Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Lynn (Ingerman) Busby; two daughters: Lynn (Chris) Busby and Heather (Chris) Busby and son, Sean Busby; three grandsons: Gage, Cain, and Luke; granddaughter, Rian; brother, Doug (Joyce) Busby and sister, Nan Busby. His parents and two brothers preceded him in passing.
Services for Mr. Busby will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at the Greenfield Central High School cafeteria, 810 N. Broadway, Greenfield, Indiana 46140.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Beaver Dam Conservation Club in Buddy's name. Checks can be mailed to 9422 S. Amanda Dr., Claypool, IN 46510. To send the family condolences, please visit Buddy's online obituary page at www.TitusFuneralHome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019