Pamela Sue Settles
Richmond, Indiana - Pamela Sue Settles age 61, passed away at Indiana University Hospital on March 11, 2020, following a long, courageous battle with liver cancer. She was born July 18, 1958, to Gayle E. and Carolyn S. Settles, in Winchester, Indiana.
She was a resident of Richmond, IN, and was a candle maker at Warm Glow Candle for 16 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family; she was the best mom, grandma and aunt. She was loving, thoughtful, and had a great work ethic. She enjoyed listening and dancing to music including hitchhiking to concerts. She also enjoyed being outdoors.
Pamela leaves to cherish her memory; two sons: Jesse Settles and Dylan Goff; two grandchildren: Bentley George and Caden Waller; mother: Carolyn S. Settles of New Paris, OH; step mother: Linda Settles; three sisters: Sandra Thomason (Willie Mills) of New Paris, OH, Cindy Settles (Brett Bond) of Lebanon, TN, and Karen Settles (Nathan Shaffer) of Clayton, MI; one brother: Lee Settles (Suzanne) of Castalian Springs, TN; three nieces: Regan Scott of Lebanon, TN, Kaylee Settles of Castalian Springs, TN, and Casandra Hamilton (Tyler) of Cheyenne, WY; one nephew: Gavin Shaffer of Clayton, MI; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pamela will also be missed by her Warm Glow family, Darrell and Kris Boyer, and Sassy (her beloved pet dog).
She is preceded in death by her father: Gayle E. Settles; niece: Abigail Scott; nephew: Jeremy Settles; brother in law: T.R. Thomason; step mother: Beverly Settles; and two special companions: Mike Petitt and Raymond Goff Jr.
Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 4:00 PM, with Rev. Albert Reffitt officiating. Family and friends may visit Sunday at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family will host a Celebration of her Life on Sunday, following the service at the funeral home at YMI, 320 South 5th Street, Richmond, Indiana, 47374, until 8:00 PM. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020