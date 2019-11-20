|
|
Patricia Ann Stant Hiatt
Louisville - Patricia Ann Stant Hiatt, 83, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Liberty, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital Of Louisville, Kentucky.
Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel in Liberty, with Pastor David Soper, of the Liberty Church of Christ officiating. Interment will follow in West Point Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 11 a.m. Friday until the time of the service. Memorial contributions are requested to the -https://www.alz.org/
Patricia was born in Connersville, Indiana, on November 9, 1936, to the late Harry and Gertrude Lambert Phenis. On April 10, 1955, she married Robert Dean Hiatt, who passed away October 23, 2016.
Patricia was an avid cake decorator and an accomplished seamstress. She was preceded death by her parents; her husband: Robert; a sister: Maxine Green and her brother: Paul Stant.
She is survived by her brother: Harry "Sonny" Phenis; a daughter: Jill McCammon and her husband, Stephen of Louisville, Kentucky; her son: Timothy Hiatt of Chicago, Illinois; a grandson: Kyle McCammon of Louisville, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.
For more information or to send memories or condolences, go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019