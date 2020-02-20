|
Patricia Ann Swihart
Richmond - Patricia Ann Swihart, age 85, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Heritage House of Richmond.
Born June 8, 1934, in Richmond, Indiana, to Lucian B. and Orpha P. Hobbs McDowell, Patricia was a life-long resident of this community. She worked in retail. Patricia was a member of the Kirk-Little Post 1108 Auxiliary and the Women of the Moose Chapter 534. She was an avid bingo player and was known as "Bingo Pat with the hat".
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Finnell of Hamilton, Ohio; sons, Tony Glasscoe of Palestine, Ohio, Carl Brandt of Madison, Indiana, Dean (Melody) Creech of Hamilton, and Bill Kley of North Carolina; stepchildren, Norma Swihart Kuhnle of Michigan, Larry Swihart of California, and Harry Swihart Jr. of Illinois; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne McDowell-Paddock of Wyoming; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Swihart, who died February 13, 1991; daughter and son-in-law, Rhoda and Steve Baker; son, Steve Bemis; parents; sisters, Pauline Robbins, Martha J. Lockwood, Mary Pitman, Jennett Lybarger, and Maxine Nealigh; and brother, William Clinton.
Visitation for Patricia Ann Swihart will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor David Fox officiating. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Marion National Cemetery in Marion, Indiana.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020