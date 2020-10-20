Patricia Ann "Patty" Wright Young
Richmond - Patricia Ann "Patty" Wright Young, age 76, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.
Born July 13, 1944, in San Diego, California, to Gerald Ray and Margaret Ann Harrington Wright, Patty lived in Richmond most of her life. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1962, attended Our Lady of Cincinnati, and earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. While raising her seven children, Patty taught at Seton Catholic Schools in Richmond, retiring after 25 years. She loved teaching and connecting with her students. Everyone knew to watch their grammar around Patty, as she was a stickler and did not hesitate to correct them! Patty was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She loved crafting, including ceramics; knitting with the "Knit Wits"; and scrapbooking. Patty especially enjoyed working her crossword puzzles daily and was a voracious reader. You never saw her without a book in her hand. Additionally, Patty relished her Irish heritage.
Patty married the love of her life, Richard Nelson Young and together, they raised a combination of 13 children. Patty will be missed by her children, Drew (Beth) Duncan, Wendy (Ralph II) Bane, Cynthia (Thomas) Ropp, and Mark Duncan, all of Richmond, John Duncan of Chicago, Illinois, and Beth Duncan Carter of Hagerstown, Indiana; stepdaughter, Christina Lee (Kevin) Embry; grandchildren, Tony Duncan, Andrea (Ben) Duncan, Kaitlyn Taylor, Brent (Lindsey) Ropp, Morgan Ropp, Ralph Bane III, Jennifer (Dave) Smith, Nathaniel Bane, Nicholas Bane, Ciera (Zakk) Wolf, Christopher Duncan, Charlotte Duncan, Bailey Hamilton, Hayden Hamilton, Colin Carter, Brody Carter, Brooke (James) Sorrells, and Austin McGlauchlin; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ben, Alexander, Brennan, Lexi, Raegan, Camden, Joseph, and Archer; sisters, Nancy Jane (Mike) Manning and Mary Virginia "Ginny" Barth, both of Richmond; nieces and nephews, Rob (Vickie) Reece, Stacy Reece, Katie (Mike) Kitchin, Craig Barth, Candy Grim Gardner, and Meg (Jerrod) Barth; great-nieces and great-nephews, Alex, Sam, and Lizzy Ruger and Grant, Clark, and Scott Kitchin; and many good friends, students, and colleagues.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 16 years, Richard Nelson Young, who died in 2000; dear daughter, Deborah Rankin Isley; grandson, Derek Ropp; step-grandson, Justin Taylor; and parents.
Visitation for Patricia Ann "Patty" Wright Young will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Short prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, with Deacon Jim Miller officiating. Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 815 West Main Street, Richmond, with Fr. Sengole T. Gnanaraj officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home and church. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
