1/1
Patricia Buell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Buell

Brownsville - Patricia Buell, age 82, of Brownsville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday (August 30, 2020). Patricia was born in Fayette County, Indiana on June, 7, 1938 to Arthur and Katherine Davis Sherwood. She was a member of the Brownsville United Methodist Church and Eastern Star.

Survivors include children Robin (Karen) Buell, Scott Buell and Kelly Buell; brother David (Kay) Sherwood; sister Doris Cox; grandson Clint (Melissa) Buell. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Buell; son Douglas Buell; brother Paul (Brenda) Sherwood and brother in-law Charles Cox.

Service for Patricia will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday (September 5, 2020) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Burial will immediately follow at Brownsville United Methodist Church Cemetery in Brownsville, IN. Pastor Shelley Dodson will officiate. Family and friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Friday (September 4, 2020) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riggle Waltermann Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Riggle Waltermann Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved