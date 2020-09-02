Patricia BuellBrownsville - Patricia Buell, age 82, of Brownsville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday (August 30, 2020). Patricia was born in Fayette County, Indiana on June, 7, 1938 to Arthur and Katherine Davis Sherwood. She was a member of the Brownsville United Methodist Church and Eastern Star.Survivors include children Robin (Karen) Buell, Scott Buell and Kelly Buell; brother David (Kay) Sherwood; sister Doris Cox; grandson Clint (Melissa) Buell. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Buell; son Douglas Buell; brother Paul (Brenda) Sherwood and brother in-law Charles Cox.Service for Patricia will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday (September 5, 2020) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Burial will immediately follow at Brownsville United Methodist Church Cemetery in Brownsville, IN. Pastor Shelley Dodson will officiate. Family and friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Friday (September 4, 2020) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary.