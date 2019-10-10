|
|
Patricia C. (Graham) LeHunt
Eaton - Patricia C. (Graham) LeHunt, age 90, of Eaton, Ohio.
Sunrise December 3, 1928 - Sunset October 7, 2019
Born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Dorothy C. and Wm. Herman Graham, resided in Preble County most of her life.
Pat was a 1947 graduate from West Alexandria, Ohio. Formerly worked at Hoffco-Comet, retired from Preble County MR/DD in 1995 and enjoyed part-time work at the Preble County Art Association.
Survivors include: son, Michael R. Suggs of New Paris, Ohio; daughter, Patsy L. Wygle of Clinton, Maryland; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister Barbara Glace of St. Augustine, FL and loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son, Mark and grandson, Tony.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019