Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia LeHunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia C. (Graham) LeHunt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia C. (Graham) LeHunt Obituary
Patricia C. (Graham) LeHunt

Eaton - Patricia C. (Graham) LeHunt, age 90, of Eaton, Ohio.

Sunrise December 3, 1928 - Sunset October 7, 2019

Born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Dorothy C. and Wm. Herman Graham, resided in Preble County most of her life.

Pat was a 1947 graduate from West Alexandria, Ohio. Formerly worked at Hoffco-Comet, retired from Preble County MR/DD in 1995 and enjoyed part-time work at the Preble County Art Association.

Survivors include: son, Michael R. Suggs of New Paris, Ohio; daughter, Patsy L. Wygle of Clinton, Maryland; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister Barbara Glace of St. Augustine, FL and loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son, Mark and grandson, Tony.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.