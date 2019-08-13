|
Patricia "Pat" Crist
Williamsburg - Patricia "Pat" L. Crist, 80, of Williamsburg, passed away on Friday, August 9 in the comfort of her home.
Born on May 31, 1939 in Ridgeville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Charles E. and Myrtle Reva Stouder Morgan. She was a 1957 graduate of Ridgeville High School and became the bride of Roman Damewood on June 23, 1957. They were blessed with 19 years of marriage and two daughters before his death on June 16, 1976. She was united in marriage to Howard Crist 28 years ago on May 4, 1991.
Pat spent 25 years traveling with the Zurcher Accordion Band. She was a longtime member of the Ridgeville Calvary Methodist Church and a faithful member of the Fountain City Wesleyan Church. She worked as a bookkeeper for Girton's Auto Parts in Winchester for 20 years and formerly worked as office manager at Randolph County Hospital. She was a member of the Richmond Lions Club and liked to crochet items and give them away, especially to babies. Pat was a Past Worthy Matron in Order of Eastern Star. She and Howard were always ready to help others in need.
Pat will be missed by her husband, Howard Crist; daughters & sons-in-law, Marvella & Frank Sanders and Malynda & Marc Clevenger; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Roman Damewood; and brother, Dale Morgan.
Pat's life will be celebrated by Pastor Steve Bray at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Spartanburg Cemetery.
Family & friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at .
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 13, 2019