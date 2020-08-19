1/1
Patricia D. Drischel
Hagerstown - Patricia D. Drischel, 99, of Hagerstown, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond. She was born in Memphis, TN on December 5, 1920 and lived in the Hagerstown area since 1934. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and the Red Hat Society. Pat was a former member of Nettle Creek Art Association and Progressive Literary Club. Her poem "Bear in the Woods" was published in the book "Mapping the Muse". Survivors include 3 children, Michaela McKay, Georgene Drischel and Judith Holcomb; 10 grandchildren, Greg Taylor, Leslie Edwards, Michael Taylor (Deidra), John Watkins (Kim), John Waltz (Misty), Jennifer Teunis (Steve), Eric Holcomb, Christopher Lund (Stephanie), Phillip Holcomb and Melissa Mitchell; 28 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Drischel, in 1986; 2 daughters, Larrielou Lund and Sherry Waltz; 7 brothers; 1 sister and a son-in-law, Earl McKay. Visitation will be 5 to 7 PM on Monday, August 24, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. A Rosary service will be held at 7 PM. Services will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Fr. John Hall will officiate. Burial will be in Williamsburg Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Help the Animals, Inc. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN 47346
(765) 489-5511
