Patricia Dixon



Dayton, OH - October 8, 1931 ~ October 20, 2020



Patricia Dixon, 89, formerly of 3621 S. Harmon St., Marion, Indiana, died on October 20, 2020, at her home in Dayton, Ohio.



Mrs. Patricia Whitehead-Dixon was born in Richmond, Indiana, on October 8, 1931, and then went on to reside in Marion, Indiana, for over 36 years. She was the proprietor of Pat's Beauty Salon for over 27 years and a member of Marion's Bethel AME Church.



Survivors include her daughter, Paula Jo Dixon of Dayton, OH; sons, James David Dixon, Jr., of New York and Anthony (Sheila) Dixon of Dayton, OH; brother, Donald Whitehead of Nashville, TN; sister-in-law, Shirley Dixon of Muncie, IN; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; several nephews and nieces; and many other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Dixon, Sr.; parents, Dow and Hattie M. Whitehead; three sisters; and two brothers.



The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.



Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Patricia's life will begin at 1:00 pm. Rev. Mallory Terrance will be officiating with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be required with a zero tolerance for non-compliance.









Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.