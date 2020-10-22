1/1
Patricia Dixon
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Dixon

Dayton, OH - October 8, 1931 ~ October 20, 2020

Patricia Dixon, 89, formerly of 3621 S. Harmon St., Marion, Indiana, died on October 20, 2020, at her home in Dayton, Ohio.

Mrs. Patricia Whitehead-Dixon was born in Richmond, Indiana, on October 8, 1931, and then went on to reside in Marion, Indiana, for over 36 years. She was the proprietor of Pat's Beauty Salon for over 27 years and a member of Marion's Bethel AME Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Paula Jo Dixon of Dayton, OH; sons, James David Dixon, Jr., of New York and Anthony (Sheila) Dixon of Dayton, OH; brother, Donald Whitehead of Nashville, TN; sister-in-law, Shirley Dixon of Muncie, IN; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; several nephews and nieces; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Dixon, Sr.; parents, Dow and Hattie M. Whitehead; three sisters; and two brothers.

The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.

Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Patricia's life will begin at 1:00 pm. Rev. Mallory Terrance will be officiating with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be required with a zero tolerance for non-compliance.



Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
NEEDHAM-STOREY-WAMPNER NORTH CHAPEL
1341 N BALDWIN Ave.
Marion, IN 46952-1913
(765) 664-5030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NEEDHAM-STOREY-WAMPNER NORTH CHAPEL

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved