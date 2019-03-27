|
|
Patricia J. Dudley
West College Corner - Patricia J. Dudley, age 88 passed away on March 23, 2019. She was born May 5, 1930 to Charles and Elizabeth (Renyer) Dudley. Graduated from Union High School, College Corner in 1948. She worked her entire life at the Union County National Bank and its successor. A member of the St. Mary Catholic Church and St. Mary Ladies Society, and member of the Professional Women's Banking Association. She is survived by a brother, Harold (Ruth) Dudley of West College Corner, Indiana. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Fern Wiwi, Melvina Wiwi, Annabelle Pohlar and Thelma Hoff and a brother, Charles Dudley, Jr. A visitation will take place at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on March 28, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 111 E. High Street, Oxford, Ohio at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the College Corner Volunteer Fire Department and the College Corner Union School.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 27, 2019