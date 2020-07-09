Patricia J. McClain Amburn
Richmond - Patricia J. McClain Amburn, age 88, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Forest Park Health Campus.
Born December 19, 1931, in Richmond, Indiana, to Robert H. and Retha M. Noffsinger McClain, Pat was a life-long resident of Richmond. She was a member of the 1950 graduating class of Richmond High School. Pat enjoyed sewing, reading, playing the piano, and watching movies, especially those starring John Wayne or Betty Grable. She loved her family dearly and poured her life into taking care of her daughter, grandson, and beautiful great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Cathy Jeffers of Richmond; grandson, Scott M. (Megan) Nolte of Richmond; great-grandchildren, Joseph Michael, Chloe, and Olivia; cousins; and many friends, including her best friend, Irene Leonard Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cathy would like to thank the staff of Forest Park Health Campus for their care and concern for both her mother and her during Pat's stay. They (and you know who you are) became extended family to Pat and Cathy. She would also like to thank the staff of Doan & Mills Funeral Home for the compassion they showed while helping her get through her loss.
At Pat's request, she wanted no fanfare. Therefore, there will be no public services. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being provided by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
