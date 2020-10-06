Patricia J. Strait
Richmond - Patricia J. Strait, age 94, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Golden Living Center-Golden Rule.
Born June 14, 1926, in Richmond, Indiana, to Albert and Lucille Pickett Fister, Patricia lived in Richmond most of her life. She retired from Richmond Gear in 1981, after 19 years of service. Patricia served as a volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Richmond Community Schools Study Buddies. She loved animals.
Survivors include her cousins, Jeff (Kay) Maurer and Melissa (Scott) Wilson, both of Richmond and friends, including special friend, Nancy Benner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, R. Glenn Strait, who died October 4, 1979; parents; and sister, Rieta Fister.
Visitation for Patricia J. Strait will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home. Private burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
