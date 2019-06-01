Patricia J. Wyatt



Richmond - Patricia J. Wyatt, age 85, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Ambassador Healthcare.



Born November 1, 1933, in Spencer, Indiana, to Merle and Frances Harper Meadows, Patricia lived in Centerville, Indiana, and Richmond most of her life. She was a 1951 graduate of Richmond High School. Patricia retired from Belden, where she worked as a purchasing agent. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and a lifetime member of the VFW Kirk-Little Post 1108 Auxiliary. Patricia attended St. John Lutheran Church. She enjoyed dancing and spending time with her dogs, Molly and Chase.



Survivors include her husband of 39 years, John T. Wyatt of Richmond; daughters, Connie (Ken) Rockhill of Washington and Carol Wood of Florida; stepdaughters, Beverly Wyatt Budd (Dwayne Heeter) of Richmond and Tracey (Edward) Fowl of Kentucky; stepsons, Thomas (Shannon) Wyatt of Richmond and Paul (Michelle) DeVore of Ohio; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; niece; nephew; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Meadows.



Visitation for Patricia J. Wyatt will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery's Veteran's Field of Honor.



Memorial contributions may be made to: , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary