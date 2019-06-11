Services
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street P.O. Box 158
Dublin, IN 47335
(765) 478-5161
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Patricia Rifner Obituary
Patricia Rifner

Cambridge City - Patricia Kay Rifner, 68, of Cambridge City, IN, passed away Sunday morning, June 9, 2019, after an extended illness. Miss Patty, as she was affectionately known, was born November 19, 1950 in Detroit, MI to Charles and Ravenelle Willoughby.

Miss Patty graduated from Lincoln High School in Cambridge City, IN in 1968. She received her Cosmetology license from PJ's College of Cosmetology, Richmond, and began her long career as a hair stylist in Cambridge City. She worked in several area salons including the Unicorn, for 15 years.

On April 6, 1986, Pat married Stewart W. Rifner, with whom she shared 33 years. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. After her retirement, Miss Patty enjoyed crocheting, crafting, sewing, and creating her fairy and gnome garden. Miss Patty will be greatly missed by her children: Jack (Tonya) Shank, Jr., Woodbury, TN; Dionne Shank, Richmond, IN; Michael (Crissy) Shank, Sparta, TN; and Shane Rifner, New Castle, IN, and her seven grandchildren: Jade Brown, Rayna Shank, Christian Shank, Michael Shank, Kennedy Shank, Lainey Rifner and Levi Rifner.

Miss Patty is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Charles Willoughby, Jr. and Floyd LeFevre; and a sister, Deanna Rayburn. She is survived by her sisters: Kathy (James) McCurry, MI; Charlene Cleghorn, Lawrenceburg, IN; Sharon Alexander, Sparta, TN; several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Wednesday June 12th from 3 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 7 p.m. at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home in Dublin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation at 211 North 12th Street Suite #501, Lincoln, NE 68508.

Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 11, 2019
