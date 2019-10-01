|
Patricia "Trish" Sheehan Schussler Lakoff
Indianapolis - Trish Schussler Lakoff, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Life's Journey of Avon Inpatient Hospice surrounded by her loving family.
Trish was born on December 29, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of William J. Sheehan, Sr. and Elsie (Weaver) Sheehan. She was a retired administrative assistant and resided in Richmond, Indiana and Naples, Florida until 2016, when she was relocated to Indianapolis, Indiana for health reasons and to be closer to her family.
Trish was an avid golfer and a long-time member of Forest Hills Country Club, Richmond, Indiana and Pelican Bay Country Club, Naples, Florida. She loved reading, traveling, watching HGTV and old movies, and being with friends and family.
Trish is survived by three children, Deborah (Bill) Moran of Bolingbrook, Illinois, Julia (Ron) Carpenter of Westfield, Indiana, and Tim Stojkic of Ooltewah, Tennessee; two step-children, Bob (Linda) Schussler of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Jane (Mike King) Schussler of York, Pennsylvania; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands, Russell H. Schussler and Walter E. Lakoff.
A private family service will be held graveside on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Earlham Cemetery, Richmond, Indiana. A brief visitation will be held for friends on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 11 A.M. until 12 P.M. at Forest Hills Country Club, Richmond, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to Life's Journey of Avon, 10241 E. County Road 100 N., Indianapolis, Indiana 46234.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Oct. 1, 2019