Patricia Thornburg
Richmond - Patricia Thornburg 85 of Richmond died October 25, 2020, at her home. She was born July 26, 1935, in Anderson to Howard and Gertrude Pomeroy Cummins and lived here most of her life. She formerly worked at B.P.O.E. Elks Country Club. She was a member of the Richmond Senior Center and Druids Lodge. She enjoyed Bingo, Euchre, and was an avid golfer being a member of the Highland Lake Golf Club.
Pat is survived by her sister Vivian Martina (Lish "Red") King of Richmond.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. John Shepherd officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
